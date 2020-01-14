Menu

Crime

Several complaints of CRA phone scam reported: West Parry Sound OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 1:25 pm
West Parry Sound OPP are reporting new instances of the CRA scam in the area.
West Parry Sound OPP say they received several complaints from local residents on Friday regarding the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam.

According to officers, a caller purporting to be the CRA alleges the recipient owes money and that there’s an outstanding warrant for their arrest if it’s not paid.

“This scam has been reported in the past, however the scammers are coinciding this scam with income-tax-paying time,” police say.

Officers are advising people to hang up the phone immediately if there’s anything suspicious or unprofessional about the call.

“The CRA will never threaten you with immediate arrest, use abusive language or send police,” OPP say.

According to police, the CRA will also never request a payment through Interac e-transfer, online currency like Bitcoin or prepaid credit or gift cards.

“The CRA’s accepted methods of payment are online banking, debit card, credit card or PayPal through a third-party service provider and pre-authorized debit,” police say.

Officers say anyone who has been a victim of a phone call scam can call their local OPP detachment, nearest police service, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

