Public invited to pay respects to John Crosbie at House of Assembly visitation

The public can pay their respects to former federal politician John Crosbie during a visitation at Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature Tuesday and Wednesday.

The former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of the province, admired for his wit and his devotion to Newfoundland and Labrador, died Friday at age 88.

An urn containing Crosbie’s ashes will be displayed at the House of Assembly, open to the public between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Crosbie is the third person after former premiers Joey Smallwood and Beaton Tulk whose remains will be presented in the province’s House of Assembly, a ceremony reserved for former premiers and lieutenant-governors.

A state funeral is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in St. John’s, N.L.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to deliver the eulogy, with other past and present federal politicians in attendance.