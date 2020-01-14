Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Public invited to pay respects to John Crosbie at House of Assembly visitation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 12:07 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 12:09 pm
Outspoken NL politician John Crosbie dies at 88
The larger than life and controversial John Crosbie has passed away at age 88. Ross Lord looks at Crosbie's remarkable, colourful life and career, which included notable stints in provincial and federal politics.

The public can pay their respects to former federal politician John Crosbie during a visitation at Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature Tuesday and Wednesday.

The former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of the province, admired for his wit and his devotion to Newfoundland and Labrador, died Friday at age 88.

READ MORE: ‘One of our giants:’ Former federal cabinet minister John Crosbie dead at 88

An urn containing Crosbie’s ashes will be displayed at the House of Assembly, open to the public between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Crosbie is the third person after former premiers Joey Smallwood and Beaton Tulk whose remains will be presented in the province’s House of Assembly, a ceremony reserved for former premiers and lieutenant-governors.

A state funeral is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in St. John’s, N.L.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.L., Quebec premiers apologize to Tory leader, family for Crosbie quip 

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to deliver the eulogy, with other past and present federal politicians in attendance.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CanadaNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorBrian MulroneyN.LChes CrosbieVisitationJohn CrosbieHouse of AssemblyNewfoundland and Labrador PoliticsAnglican Cathedral of St. JohnBeaton TulkDeath of John CrosbieJoey Smallwood
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.