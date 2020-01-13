Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

N.L., Quebec premiers apologize to Tory leader, family for Crosbie quip 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 8:06 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Lieutenant Governor John Crosbie inspects the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as he enters the House of Assembly to deliver the throne speech in St.John's, Monday, March 21, 2011.
Newfoundland and Labrador Lieutenant Governor John Crosbie inspects the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as he enters the House of Assembly to deliver the throne speech in St.John's, Monday, March 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

A meeting of Eastern Canadian premiers began Monday with two provincial leaders apologizing for a joke that compared Newfoundland and Labrador’s Tory leader to his recently deceased father.

During a meeting Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball laughed when Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Ches Crosbie is “not as great” as his father, John Crosbie, at public speaking.

READ MORE: Atlantic premiers to meet in St. John’s today with Quebec premier, Freeland 

John Crosbie, a former federal cabinet minister and former lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, died Friday at the age of 88.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservative caucus issued a statement Monday morning requesting an apology from Legault and Ball for the “inappropriate, disrespectful and tasteless” comment.

Former Canadian politician John Crosbie dead at 88
Former Canadian politician John Crosbie dead at 88

Ball opened Monday’s meeting by apologizing to the Crosbie family for the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault added that John Crosbie was a great Canadian and apologized for the “bad joke” about differences between Ches Crosbie and his father.

READ MORE: Council of Atlantic Premiers to meet in St. John’s Monday

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
politicsNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorDwight BallPremiersPremier Dwight BallJohn CrosbieEastern Canadian premiersQuebec Premier François LegaultCrosbie
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.