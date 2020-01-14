Pedestrian struck by SUV outside Guelph’s Evergreen seniors centre: police

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by an SUV outside of Guelph’s Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Tuesday morning, prompting the closure of a stretch of Woolwich Street.
Guelph police say a male victim was taken to hospital, but a police spokesperson did not know the severity of his injuries.
Woolwich Street was expected to be closed for several hours between Speedvale Avenue and Marilyn Drive for a police investigation.
Debris, including a running shoe and clothing, could be seen scattered across the road behind a grey SUV.
A witness at the scene said paramedics were giving CPR to a man before he was taken away in an ambulance.
Any witnesses are asked to contact investigators at 519-824-1212.
