Canada

Pedestrian struck by SUV outside Guelph’s Evergreen seniors centre: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 14, 2020 11:04 am
Guelph police say a pedestrian was struck by an SUV outside of the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Tuesday morning. . Matt Carty / Global News

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by an SUV outside of Guelph’s Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Tuesday morning, prompting the closure of a stretch of Woolwich Street.

Guelph police say a male victim was taken to hospital, but a police spokesperson did not know the severity of his injuries.

Woolwich Street was expected to be closed for several hours between Speedvale Avenue and Marilyn Drive for a police investigation.

READ MORE: 5 charged with impaired driving during Guelph’s Festive RIDE campaign

Debris, including a running shoe and clothing, could be seen scattered across the road behind a grey SUV.

A witness at the scene said paramedics were giving CPR to a man before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Any witnesses are asked to contact investigators at 519-824-1212.

