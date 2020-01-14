Menu

Education

Ontario’s French teachers to start work-to-rule campaign Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 10:57 am
Updated January 14, 2020 11:26 am
WATCH ABOVE: AEFO President Rémi Sabourin said union members with the Association of French language teachers will begin Phase 1 of a work-to-rule campaign on Thursday.

TORONTO – Teachers in Ontario’s French system will start a work-to-rule campaign on Thursday, which means all of the major teachers’ unions in the province are now engaged in job actions.

The French union, AEFO, says its members will target administrative duties in what it’s calling Phase 1 of its work to rule.

President Remi Sabourin says the main issues in contract talks have been the major education changes the government announced outside of the bargaining process, including increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses.

READ MORE: Ontario’s English Catholic teachers announce 1-day walkout on Jan. 21

Education Minister says students are being hurt by “union-led escalation.”

Public elementary teachers are planning rotating strikes starting Monday, and English Catholic teachers are holding a one-day strike next Tuesday that will affect elementary and secondary schools in those boards.

Story continues below advertisement

Public high school teachers have been conducting a series of one-day strikes on Wednesdays, targeting a handful of boards at a time.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationWork-to-ruleOntario schoolsontario teachersWork-to-rule CampaignOntario French TeachersOntario French schoolsOntario French teachers work to rule
