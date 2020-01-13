Ontario english Catholic teachers announce 1-day walkout on Jan. 21

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system have announced a one-day strike on Jan. 21.

The president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says the government appears to only “do the right thing” when under pressure, so teachers have little choice but to take the next step in the bargaining process.

Catholic teachers began a work-to-rule campaign today that includes not participating in standardized testing, preparing report card comments or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives.

OECTA president Liz Stuart says the government negotiating team has said it has no authority to reach an agreement that doesn’t include “significant, permanent cuts.”

Meanwhile, public elementary teachers stepped up their work-to-rule campaign today and are planning for rotating strikes starting next week, while public high school teachers are set to stage the latest in a series of one-day, rotating strikes on Wednesday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is urging teachers’ unions to stop further escalation.