Wolf Creek Public Schools closed due to cold, but diploma exams still going ahead

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures dip to the -30 C to -40 C range across central Alberta on Tuesday, one school division has cancelled all classes on Tuesday except for Grade 12 diploma exams.

Wolf Creek Public Schools covers a stretch of central Alberta south of Leduc to north of Red Deer and has K-12 schools in Alix, Bentley, Blackfalds, Bluffton, Clive, Eckville, Lacombe, Ponoka and Rimbey.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warnings in place for parts of Alberta as wind chills dip to -40

As of 6 a.m., Environment Canada said it was -40 C in Red Deer with a wind chill of -45. The high for the day is forecasted to be a numbing -32 C with a wind chill of -38, which can cause frostbite in minutes.

Due to the extreme temperature both in the morning and afternoon, all Wolf Creek buses are cancelled and Wolf Creek schools are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta diploma exams will be worth only 30% of final grade

That said, high schools will remain open only for those students scheduled to write diploma exams — which are written across Alberta at the same time.

The diploma exams scheduled for Tuesday are Part A for both Social Studies 30-1 and 30-2.

The school division said students scheduled to write a diploma exam are expected to make their way to school, but only if the student and their parents/guardians determine it is safe to do so.

More information on what to do if an exam is missed can be found on Wolf Creek’s website.

READ MORE: High Level students affected by wildfire given multiple choices for writing final exams

In total, there are 30 schools, including five colony schools, throughout the school division.