Canada

Trio of suspects arrested in connection with Okanagan property crime spree

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 10:46 pm
RCMP said they also recovered two vehicles valued at approximately $60,000, which were allegedly stolen from a local car dealership. RCMP / File

Two men and a woman are facing criminal charges over a number of property crimes in Kelowna.

RCMP said they were called to a luxury hotel on Jan. 4 because the suspects had allegedly fraudulently obtained a room.

While speaking with the trio, officers said they noticed evidence related to other crimes.

The suspects were arrested, and police executed a search warrant on the hotel room.

“Police seized items associated to at least eight commercial break and enters in Kelowna and a substantial amount of evidence related to identify theft,” Const. Lesley Smith said in a news release.

RCMP said they also recovered two vehicles valued at approximately $60,000, which were allegedly stolen from a local car dealership.

Six days later, police said they executed a second search warrant at a different location associated with the suspects and recovered more stolen property and evidence of identity theft.

The 25-year-old woman, 25-year-old man and 33-year-old man are facing numerous charges, including possession of stolen property, fraud and identity fraud.

RCMP said the woman and one of the men remain in custody waiting for a court disposition on additional charges and extradition back to Alberta

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the BC Prosecution Service is considering additional charges.

