Police watchdog deployed after man fatally shot by RCMP in Lytton, B.C.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Lytton after a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to the RCMP, officers were called to a home in the 1000-block of Macintyere Road just before 8 a.m. to reports of an armed man in distress.
Police said two other people were in the home, and officers heard gunfire from inside not long after arriving. Police then requested the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a crisis negotiator.
The two other people inside the home were safely evacuated, according to police, while negotiations continued with the distraught man.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says shortly after 2 p.m. an officer shot the man, who died at the scene.
It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting, other than what police described as an “interaction.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia.
It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
