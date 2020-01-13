Menu

Canada

Tanner Zipchen let go from Cineplex

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 7:44 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 7:59 pm
Tanner Zipchen let go from Cineplex
Cineplex pre-show host Tanner Zipchen, who hails from Saskatchewan, was let go on Monday. File / Global News

A well-known face will no longer greet moviegoers across Canada.

Cineplex pre-show host Tanner Zipchen was let go on Monday.

The media personality took to social media to announce his termination.

“Thank you for all the love and support over the years, especially those who’ve been with me since the voting days. It’s been an honour being a part of your group hangouts, date nights, & family outings,” he said.

Zipchen started his career in radio in Saskatoon, conducting interviews with musicians, actors, and entertainment icons. Eventually, he took his show on the road, travelling across Canada to interview guests at comic cons.

He auditioned in 2015 for the Cineplex casting call contest, where he was voted as the pre-show host, appearing on movie screens across Canada.

As a producer and host of the pre-show, he travelled internationally to bring fans Hollywood news and hosting the game, TimePlay.

