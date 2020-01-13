Menu

Crime

Manitoba man on probation for high-speed police chases nabbed after high-speed chase

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 3:52 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 4:02 pm
. Brandon Police / File

Brandon police say a man twice-convicted of leading officers on high-speed chases was arrested this weekend following another high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The force says around 3 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol noticed a truck with no licence plate and a towel covering a broken rear window in the 300 block of 15th Street.

READ MORE: Brandon police add $400K ARV to fleet

It also matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Carberry last month.

The truck continued driving when the officer attempted a traffic stop, eventually running a stop sign and red light before leaving the city.

Once on the highway, police say the truck topped 165 km/h before turning onto a side road heading towards Alexander, Man.

READ MORE: Brandon couple allegedly claimed more than $100K in EIA benefits fraudulently, say police

Police say the suspect driver was arrested after all four tires blew out as he drove over a set of railway tracks.

A 30-year-old male of Rapid City was arrested at the scene.

Police said he was currently on probation for two prior convictions involving high-speed chases.

READ MORE: Brandon home invasion was likely targeted, say police

He’s facing charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, flight from police, and resisting arrest.

A 34-year-old female passenger from Erickson, Man. was arrested for possession of stolen property, and has a court date in May.

Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases on New Year’s Eve
Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases on New Year’s Eve
