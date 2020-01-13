Manitoba man on probation for high-speed police chases nabbed after high-speed chase

Brandon police say a man twice-convicted of leading officers on high-speed chases was arrested this weekend following another high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle.
The force says around 3 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol noticed a truck with no licence plate and a towel covering a broken rear window in the 300 block of 15th Street.
It also matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Carberry last month.
The truck continued driving when the officer attempted a traffic stop, eventually running a stop sign and red light before leaving the city.
Once on the highway, police say the truck topped 165 km/h before turning onto a side road heading towards Alexander, Man.
Police say the suspect driver was arrested after all four tires blew out as he drove over a set of railway tracks.
A 30-year-old male of Rapid City was arrested at the scene.
Police said he was currently on probation for two prior convictions involving high-speed chases.
He’s facing charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, flight from police, and resisting arrest.
A 34-year-old female passenger from Erickson, Man. was arrested for possession of stolen property, and has a court date in May.
