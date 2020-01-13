Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Cannabis edibles arrive on Alberta store shelves Monday

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:50 pm
What you need to know about cannabis edibles
WATCH: (Jan. 10) University of Toronto Associate Professor Abby Goldstein explains the potential safety concern surrounding cannabis edibles and how you and those around you can stay safe around them.

Retail stores in Edmonton and Calgary are preparing to receive cannabis edibles products on Monday, one month after some other provinces.

Products like gummies, chocolate and mints were legalized in October but Health Canada must conduct a 60-day review before products can be sold.

READ MORE: Albertans won’t be able to buy cannabis edibles until mid-January: AGLC

That meant retailers had to wait until at least mid-December to order.

Other provinces like British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have looser regulations so the items have been available for weeks.

READ MORE: Edibles expected to shake up Alberta cannabis market

After placing orders last week, Nova Cannabis and Mountain Standard Cannabis in Edmonton expected shipments would be delivered Monday.

Edibles are considered “legalization 2.0” by some in the industry, who say the products will help grow the cannabis market.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadians’ appetite for cannabis edibles drops as second wave of legalization draws near: study

It’s expected different types of edibles, including beverages, will be added in the future.

Doctors are warning those who have not used cannabis in the past to be careful when using edibles as they could be more at risk of overdosing.

First-time users are advised to start small and wait for a high before ingesting more.

WATCH: (Oct. 18) With the legalization of marijuana edibles, RCMP Cpl. Richard Nowak and Edmonton police Sgt. Robert Davis share concerns about the legalization of edibles.

Police express concerns about cannabis edible legalization
Police express concerns about cannabis edible legalization
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisAGLCEdiblesCannabis ediblesAlberta cannabisCalgary cannabisAlberta Gaming Liquor CannabisAlberta potnova cannabisEdmonton Potalberta ediblesedmonton ediblesmountain standard cannabis
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.