Cannabis edibles arrive on Alberta store shelves Monday

Retail stores in Edmonton and Calgary are preparing to receive cannabis edibles products on Monday, one month after some other provinces.

Products like gummies, chocolate and mints were legalized in October but Health Canada must conduct a 60-day review before products can be sold.

That meant retailers had to wait until at least mid-December to order.

Other provinces like British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have looser regulations so the items have been available for weeks.

After placing orders last week, Nova Cannabis and Mountain Standard Cannabis in Edmonton expected shipments would be delivered Monday.

Edibles are considered “legalization 2.0” by some in the industry, who say the products will help grow the cannabis market.

It’s expected different types of edibles, including beverages, will be added in the future.

Doctors are warning those who have not used cannabis in the past to be careful when using edibles as they could be more at risk of overdosing.

First-time users are advised to start small and wait for a high before ingesting more.

