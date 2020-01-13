Man enters guilty pleas in connection with deadly hit and run in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was set to begin his trial in connection with the May 2017 death of an 18-year-old in west Edmonton has instead entered guilty pleas in the case.

In an Edmonton courtroom Monday morning, Justin Handbury pleaded guilty to unlawfully operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, resulting in the death of Jade Belcourt.

Edmonton police say 31-year-old Justin Handbury is wanted on “murder-related warrants” in connection with the death of 18-year-old Jade Belcourt. Supplied by EPS

Belcourt died after he was struck by a pickup truck that smashed into his parents’ backyard in the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street on May 22, 2017. An autopsy revealed he died from blunt craniocervical spine trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Belcourt’s mom, the incident started after an argument between Jade’s older brother, Jordan Cork, and the man driving the truck.

2:04 Family of Edmonton teen killed in hit and run speak about charges Family of Edmonton teen killed in hit and run speak about charges

In court on Monday, Handbury also pleaded guilty to unlawfully operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, resulting in bodily harm to Cork.

In the days after Belcourt’s death, Handbury was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, but police said “new information” led investigators to withdraw the charges.

READ MORE: Charges withdrawn against suspect in hit and run that killed Edmonton teen

Handbury was then charged with several other offences, including criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, possession of a stolen truck, driving while disqualified and possessing incendiary material (gasoline) for the purpose of committing arson.

Handbury was scheduled to begin a 10-day jury trial on the charges on Monday morning. Instead, he entered the two guilty pleas and the jury was dismissed.

READ MORE: Edmonton police announce charges in connection with deadly hit and run in 2017

Global News has stayed in contact with Belcourt’s parents, who boarded a plane from B.C. to Edmonton Monday morning in hopes they would be able to read their victim impact statements in court.

With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News.

Story continues below advertisement