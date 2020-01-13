Menu

Canada

One dead in crash between car, school bus in Saguenay region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 10:56 am
Updated January 13, 2020 11:43 am
Provincial police say they are investigating what caused the accident today on Highway 169, near Alma.
Provincial police say they are investigating what caused the accident today on Highway 169, near Alma. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

One person was killed in a collision involving a car and a school bus transporting high school students in Quebec’s Saguenay region, northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the driver of the car, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered the worst injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the students not the bus driver suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: Longueuil police search for potential victims of online luring suspect

The students, from four area high schools, were put on another bus and taken to hospital to be checked out.

Provincial police say they are investigating what caused the head-on collision today on Highway 169, near Alma.

It’s unclear if weather played a role, but Environment Canada was forecasting light, intermittent snow and cold temperatures to begin the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Police closed the road to conduct their investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaSureté du QuébecBus CrashQuebec provincial policeSaguenayAlmaAlma school bus crashSaguenay school bus crash
