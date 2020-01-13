Tina Fey, Amy Poehler returning to host 2021 Golden Globes

Send this page to someone via email

After being verbally skewered by Ricky Gervais — along with the rest of Hollywood’s elite — at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) already seems to be looking forward to 2021 by announcing its hosts for next year’s installment of the prestigious award show.

That’s right, hosts, with an “s,” as in multiple hosts.

For the first time since 2015 and the fourth time overall, comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning to the Golden Globes and serving as its hosts. The actresses hosted for three years consecutively between 2013-2015.

Poehler, 48, revealed the news on Saturday during a TV critics meeting, saying “There are no two funnier people anywhere,” in reference to herself and her longtime colleague, as reported by the Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement

0:47 Ricky Gervais savagely tears into Hollywood as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais savagely tears into Hollywood as Golden Globes host

The Parks & Recreation star joked that she and Fey, 49, were happy to have been able to find the time in their busy schedules to host the Globes.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA, which bestows the TV and movie awards.

“We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage,” he added.

Opposed to Gervais, 58, who often received mixed reviews and reactions from the celebrity-laden audience, Poehler and Fey are, for the most part, met with much warmer reception thanks to their positive comedic approach.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on the Golden Globe Awards. Getty Images

Gervais — the British comedian best known for his provocative, controversial and expletive-laced humour — claimed that 2020 would be the last time he hosted for the HFPA during the three-hour broadcast two Sundays ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ll be pleased to know that this is my last time hosting these awards,” he said. “I don’t care anymore.”

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais ruffles Hollywood feathers with scathing Golden Globes monologue

He continued: “I’m joking, I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either … fifth time.”

As of this writing, the official broadcast date for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards is yet to be announced.

—With files from the Associated Press