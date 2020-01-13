Menu

Canada

Blue Bomber Adam Bighill calls out Wendy Williams on Twitter over TV host’s actions

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 8:41 am
Updated January 13, 2020 10:08 am
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill pictured with his son Beau.
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill pictured with his son Beau. Twitter / Adam Bighill

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill is calling out American TV host Wendy Williams after she appeared to mock people with cleft lips on The Wendy Williams Show.

The linebacker drew attention to Williams’ actions on Twitter, posting a video of the TV host mimicking a person with a cleft lip.

Williams was seen using her finger to mimick an actor who has a cleft lip.

“Now I find it be very attractive,” she said during her show.

READ MORE: Daniel Caesar apologizes for controversial comments about race

Bighill has spoken about how he and his son were both born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.

“Are you kidding me???” Bighill wrote in a tweet. “We all have a responsibility to #EndBullying With her [Williams’] platform, like myself, we have a much higher responsibility when it comes to our actions. This is just terrible.”

He says he’ll be calling out Williams online every day for her actions until she makes a public apology and a donation to the cleft lip community.

It’s now been three days since Bighill began posting online. While he says he’s still waiting for an apology, he’s amazed by how people on social have rallied together to end bullying.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Blue BombersBullyingBlue BombersOnline bullyingAdam Bighillwendy williamscleft lipwendy williams showcleft lip and palate
