Blue Bomber Adam Bighill calls out Wendy Williams on Twitter over TV host’s actions

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill is calling out American TV host Wendy Williams after she appeared to mock people with cleft lips on The Wendy Williams Show.

The linebacker drew attention to Williams’ actions on Twitter, posting a video of the TV host mimicking a person with a cleft lip.

Williams was seen using her finger to mimick an actor who has a cleft lip.

“Now I find it be very attractive,” she said during her show.

Bighill has spoken about how he and his son were both born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.

“Are you kidding me???” Bighill wrote in a tweet. “We all have a responsibility to #EndBullying With her [Williams’] platform, like myself, we have a much higher responsibility when it comes to our actions. This is just terrible.”

He says he’ll be calling out Williams online every day for her actions until she makes a public apology and a donation to the cleft lip community.

It’s now been three days since Bighill began posting online. While he says he’s still waiting for an apology, he’s amazed by how people on social have rallied together to end bullying.

Day 3

We are still waiting for a @WendyWilliams apology to the cleft community. Outside of that, seeing everyone come together on social media to rally around her comments and actions has been truly amazing. It’s clear we are making progress towards being able to #endbullying pic.twitter.com/lIXUa5i1vs — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 12, 2020