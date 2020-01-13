Blue Bomber Adam Bighill calls out Wendy Williams on Twitter over TV host’s actions

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill is calling out American TV host Wendy Williams after she appeared to mock people with cleft lips on The Wendy Williams Show.
The linebacker drew attention to Williams’ actions on Twitter, posting a video of the TV host mimicking a person with a cleft lip.
Williams was seen using her finger to mimick an actor who has a cleft lip.
“Now I find it be very attractive,” she said during her show.
Bighill has spoken about how he and his son were both born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate.
He says he’ll be calling out Williams online every day for her actions until she makes a public apology and a donation to the cleft lip community.
It’s now been three days since Bighill began posting online. While he says he’s still waiting for an apology, he’s amazed by how people on social have rallied together to end bullying.
