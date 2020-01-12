Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Highway 1, Coquihalla closed near Hope amid ‘extreme winter conditions’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 11:13 pm
Updated January 12, 2020 11:41 pm
Sunday storm on South Coast
A new storm brought snow to some Lower Mainland communities and cancellations at BC Ferries terminals. Julia Foy reports on the resulting mayhem.

A winter storm on B.C.’s south coast has forced the closure of busy portions of two major routes out of the Lower Mainland.

The Ministry of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel.

According to DriveBC, parts of both Highway 1 and the Coquihalla Highway were closed Sunday evening amid heavy snowfall.

READ MORE: With cold setting in, B.C. homeless advocates say more shelters, warming space needed

Highway 1 was closed between Chilliwack and Hope due to “extreme winter conditions,” while the Coquihalla was closed between Hope and Merritt due to vehicle incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

No time estimate was provided to reopen either route.

DriveBC also reported extreme winter conditions and traffic incidents on all major bridges in the Lower Mainland including the Lions Gate, Port Mann and Second Narrows.

Story continues below advertisement

The closures come amid a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and an arctic outflow warning for the Fraser Valley.

Ferry passengers were left stranded Sunday as the storm forced closures of nearly all Sunday sailings on most major routes.

You can see up to date information on BC Ferries sailings and cancellations here.

First cold snap of 2020 sets into Metro Vancouver
First cold snap of 2020 sets into Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says a heavy band of snow has developed over both regions.

The agency has warned of snowfall accumulations of up to five centimetres in the city, with winds of up to 50 km/hr in the valley and gusts of up to 80 km/hr along with wind chill values of -20 C or lower.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowHighway 1Vancouver snowhighway closedMetro Vancouver snowHighway 1 closedFraser Valley snowCoquihalla closedLower Mainland snowhighway 1 closehighway close
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.