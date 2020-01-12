Highway 1, Coquihalla closed near Hope amid ‘extreme winter conditions’

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm on B.C.’s south coast has forced the closure of busy portions of two major routes out of the Lower Mainland.

The Ministry of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel.

According to DriveBC, parts of both Highway 1 and the Coquihalla Highway were closed Sunday evening amid heavy snowfall.

Highway 1 was closed between Chilliwack and Hope due to “extreme winter conditions,” while the Coquihalla was closed between Hope and Merritt due to vehicle incidents.

#BCHwy1 – Closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions between #Chilliwack and #HopeBC. Avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. Major delays and congestion within the corridor. Exercise caution and watch for emergency vehicles and crews. #FraserValley #BCStorm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

CLOSED – #BCHwy5 NB between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to vehicle incidents. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening available. #Coquihalla is now closed in both directions. Expect major delays and extreme winter conditions. #BCStorm #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

No time estimate was provided to reopen either route.

DriveBC also reported extreme winter conditions and traffic incidents on all major bridges in the Lower Mainland including the Lions Gate, Port Mann and Second Narrows.

⚠️⚠️ Extreme winter driving conditions and incidents affecting all our major bridges (#LionsgateBridge #PortMannBridge #IronworkersMemorial) and creating challenging conditions and heavy delays. Please avoid all unnecessary travel please be prepared. #YVR #SurreyBC #NorthVan⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/757YjLcb2S — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

The closures come amid a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and an arctic outflow warning for the Fraser Valley.

Ferry passengers were left stranded Sunday as the storm forced closures of nearly all Sunday sailings on most major routes.

You can see up to date information on BC Ferries sailings and cancellations here.

@AM730Traffic @NEWS1130 nobody was ready for this… van sitting in the middle of the cut, can’t move. pic.twitter.com/iWgz18Uy5K — Olivia Gharakhanian (@oliviaghar) January 13, 2020

2:01 First cold snap of 2020 sets into Metro Vancouver First cold snap of 2020 sets into Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says a heavy band of snow has developed over both regions.

The agency has warned of snowfall accumulations of up to five centimetres in the city, with winds of up to 50 km/hr in the valley and gusts of up to 80 km/hr along with wind chill values of -20 C or lower.

