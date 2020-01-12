Regina scouts collecting truckloads of Christmas trees to raise money for programming

Send this page to someone via email

A group of local Scouts is hoping to clean up and cash in after the City of Regina got rid of its Christmas tree drop-off bins last year.

For the past six year, Scouts with 2nd Regina Group have picked up Christmas trees from residents’ doorsteps and taken them to the landfill.

With the city having slashed its tree disposal program, the scouts’ workload has doubled. Over 600 trees have been picked up already.

The scouts do this as a fundraiser for their programming. They ask for a $12 donation for pickup but residents often give more.

“Some people have been very generous,” said Grant Vogelsang, leader with 2nd Regina Scouts.

“One thing that has been really nice … is getting all the positive responses from people saying how much they like this service we provide.”

After losing revenue from bottle drives, the Christmas tree pickup has proven one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers.

“We still do bottle drives, but with the city doing the blue bins people don’t have as many recyclables, so our fundraising on the bottle drives has dropped,” Vogelsang said.

“This just compensates for the decreased revenue.”

Money raised this year will go toward new equipment, activities and camping programs for the Scouts who will continue tree pickup for the next two weekends.

