Crystal meth, weapons seized after vehicle search near Dalmany, Sask.

The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) seized drugs and weapons after searching a vehicle on Saturday morning.
According to a post on Facebook, officers stopped and searched a vehicle just south of Dalmeny. They found 100 grams of crystal meth and weapons, including two knives and a hatchet.
All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
A CPPS spokesperson said more information on the incident will be available Monday.
Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS