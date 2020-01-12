Crystal meth, weapons seized after vehicle search near Dalmany, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) seized drugs and weapons after searching a vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, officers stopped and searched a vehicle just south of Dalmeny. They found 100 grams of crystal meth and weapons, including two knives and a hatchet.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A CPPS spokesperson said more information on the incident will be available Monday.

4:27 Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor

Story continues below advertisement