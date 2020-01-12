Menu

Canada

Crystal meth, weapons seized after vehicle search near Dalmany, Sask.

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 11:58 am
100 grams of crystal meth and a trio of weapons were seized by police from a vehicle near Dalmeny.
100 grams of crystal meth and a trio of weapons were seized by police from a vehicle near Dalmeny. Corman Park Police Service/Facebook

The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) seized drugs and weapons after searching a vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, officers stopped and searched a vehicle just south of Dalmeny. They found 100 grams of crystal meth and weapons, including two knives and a hatchet.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A CPPS spokesperson said more information on the incident will be available Monday.

Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor
Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor
Story continues below advertisement
