Memorial underway in Toronto honouring victims killed in downing of Ukraine Airlines flight

Thousands are expected at University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall to attend the memorial honouring the 176 passengers who died when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford and other government officials are slated be at the ceremony which is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hosted by Tirgan, the memorial will begin with the Canadian and Iranian anthem followed by a minute of silence.

57 Canadians were confirmed to be on board the flight which crashed in Tehran shortly after take-off as a result of the missile strike.

