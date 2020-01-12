Menu

Live Updates

Memorial underway in Toronto honouring victims killed in downing of Ukraine Airlines flight

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 11:02 am
Updated January 12, 2020 11:41 am
WATCH LIVE: A memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Toronto convocation hall for victims killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran on Wednesday.

Thousands are expected at University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall to attend the memorial honouring the 176 passengers who died when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford and other government officials are slated be at the ceremony which is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Toronto-area family of 3, several students among 63 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Hosted by Tirgan, the memorial will begin with the Canadian and Iranian anthem followed by a minute of silence.

57 Canadians were confirmed to be on board the flight which crashed in Tehran shortly after take-off as a result of the missile strike.

 

