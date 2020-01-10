Number of Canadians killed in Iran plane crash lowered to 57

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s foreign affairs minister says that based on the latest information available, 57 Canadians were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Wednesday.

Previously, officials said 63 Canadians were among the 176 passengers and crew killed when the airliner crashed outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.

“This is a very fluid situation. We said that from the get-go in terms of identifying the number of victims which would be Canadians on board,” Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Friday.

The lower total is based on additional information about birth dates and travel documents, he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that based on Canadian and allied intelligence, it’s believed the airliner was shot down by an Iranian missile, something Iran denies.

Trudeau said a total of 138 people on the flight were supposed to catch connecting flights to Canada.

Champagne said that number hasn’t changed to his knowledge.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

