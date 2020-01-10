Menu

Canada

Number of Canadians killed in Iran plane crash lowered to 57

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 6:50 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 7:02 pm
Champagne says death toll of Canadians in Iran plane crash has dropped to 57
WATCH ABOVE: Champagne says death toll of Canadians in Iran plane crash has dropped to 57

Canada’s foreign affairs minister says that based on the latest information available, 57 Canadians were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Wednesday.

Previously, officials said 63 Canadians were among the 176 passengers and crew killed when the airliner crashed outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.

“This is a very fluid situation. We said that from the get-go in terms of identifying the number of victims which would be Canadians on board,” Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Friday.

The lower total is based on additional information about birth dates and travel documents, he said.

READ MORE: Canada has received 2 visas from Iran amid push for plane crash access: Champagne

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that based on Canadian and allied intelligence, it’s believed the airliner was shot down by an Iranian missile, something Iran denies.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said a total of 138 people on the flight were supposed to catch connecting flights to Canada.

Champagne said that number hasn’t changed to his knowledge.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A week in reflection: Canada mourns 176 people killed in Ukraine Airlines crash
A week in reflection: Canada mourns 176 people killed in Ukraine Airlines crash

 

Iran Plane crashBoeing 737tehran plane crashPlane Crash TehranUkrainian Plane CrashCanadians plane crashtehran iranUkrainian airliner crashesPlane Crash Iran
