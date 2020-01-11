Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in central Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 11:59 pm
Updated January 12, 2020 12:03 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Lauder Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson said it was reported that the pedestrian went through the windshield of the vehicle.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was being taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Officers closed the immediate area to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of early Sunday. It’s unknown if a storm system moving through the region on Saturday was a factor in the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
