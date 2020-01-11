QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

CHARLOTTETOWN – Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Vladislav Kotkov had a pair of goals apiece as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens toppled the Charlottetown Islanders 8-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Labrecque, Patrick Kyte, Felix Bibeau and Luke Wilson also scored to help Chicoutimi picked up its fourth win in a row.

Forward Raphael Lavoie, who was acquired in a trade with the Halifax Mooseheads after returning home with gold from the world junior hockey championship, tacked on two assists in his second game with the Sagueneens (29-7-4).

Ethan Crossman and Thomas Casey found the back of the net for the Islanders (22-16-5).

Alexis Shank made 26 saves for Chicoutimi as Matthew Welsh kicked out 25-of-33 shots for Charlottetown.

REMPARTS 5 FOREURS 4 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Cole Cormier scored twice in regulation before Pierrick Dube potted the shootout winner to lift the Remparts (17-23-1) over Val-d’Or (17-17-6).

OCEANIC 3 HUSKIES 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and two assists and Creed Jones made 14 saves as the Oceanic (23-12-5) dealt Rouyn-Noranda (19-19-3) its seventh loss in a row.

DRAKKAR 5 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Valentin Demchenko and Raivis Kristians Ansons had a goal and an assist apiece as Baie-Comeau (19-16-5) topped the Wildcats (27-12-0) for its fourth straight victory.

OLYMPIQUES 4 TIGRES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Remi Poirier made 33 saves, and the Olympiques (13-24-3) used four second-period goals to hand Victoriaville (14-20-8) its fourth loss in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.