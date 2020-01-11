Conservative leadership race officially kicks off Monday now that the rules are set

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The race for the next leader of the federal Conservatives will officially begin on Monday.

The party has now set and released the rules for the contest, which include a non-refundable $200,000 entry fee.

READ MORE: Federal Conservatives head into 2020 with leadership race and other battles

9:26 Political strategy in a minority government Political strategy in a minority government

Leadership hopefuls will also need the signatures of 3,000 party members on their nomination forms.

Candidates must enter the contest by February 27 and will have until March 25 to meet the requirements in order to be fully approved.

READ MORE: Conservatives to name new leader in June

The leadership campaign began unofficially in mid-December when current leader Andrew Scheer announced he’d resign as soon as his replacement was chosen.

Party members will elect their new leader on June 27 at a convention in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative leader