Warning for outdoor workers as Okanagan prepares for deep freeze

Send this page to someone via email

WorkSafeBC is warning people who work outdoors to take extra precautions.

The warning comes ahead of what Environment Canada describes as temperatures plummeting to values not seen in years.

“Working in cold conditions can lead to serious injuries if you’re unprepared,” said Barry Nakahara, senior manager, prevention field services for WorkSafeBC. “Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes without proper clothing and equipment.”

As a result of a strong north winds, wind chill values are expected to reach between minus 30 and minus 40 through the central interior by Sunday morning.

According to WorkSafeBC, 30 workers in B.C. were injured as a result of cold exposure between 2015 and 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The most common cold-weather injury is frostbite, which can occur quickly in extreme temperatures, especially when wind or wet clothing are factors.

WorkSafeBC added that cold stress can also lead to hypothermia, where a worker becomes so cold they lose more heat than their body produces.

Hypothermia can be fatal.

WorkSafeBC has provided the following safety tips for working in cold weather:

• Wear warm head covering. Most body heat is lost through the head

• Layer clothing to allow sweat to escape and trap heat

• Protect hands and feet. Wear waterproof boots and always wear gloves or mittens

• Pace any vigorous work with scheduled breaks away from the cold. Fatigue is a risk factor in the cold

• Stay hydrated. Limit the amount of coffee or tea and avoid alcohol

• When possible, heat the working environment. For example, heated shelters help protect construction workers from cold and damp environments