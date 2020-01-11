Menu

Crime

Two suspects facing firearms charges after shots fired in east Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 11, 2020 12:56 pm
Police have arrested two people after a report of shots fired on Empire Court in east Hamilton early Saturday morning.
Police have arrested two people after a report of shots fired on Empire Court in east Hamilton early Saturday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people are in custody after a report of shots fired in east Hamilton overnight.

Shortly after 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Hamilton police say they received a call about possible shots fired on Empire Court, off Nash Road, south of Queenston Road.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved was a white Mercedes that had driven off, and officers were able to track down a vehicle matching that description as it was leaving the area.

Two people inside the car were arrested without incident.

Inside the vehicle, police found an unloaded shotgun and an unloaded starter pistol, as well as evidence suggesting the pistol had recently been fired.

A 19-year-old Hamilton man and a 15-year-old girl are both facing multiple firearms charges and are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

No injuries have been reported.

