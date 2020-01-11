After years of neglect Nova Scotia to redevelop Lawrencetown Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Changes are finally coming to Nova Scotia’s Lawrencetown Beach.

A request for qualification (RFQ) published earlier this week details a plan by the Nova Scotia government to redevelop the beach, which is often used in the province’s tourism advertising.

That includes the demolition and excavation of decrepit and aging infrastructure.

New wooden platforms, toilets, a septic tank and updating some of the old structures, wooden ramps and boardwalk are all in the cards, according to a review of the RFQ documents.

It’ll be welcome news for community members, of whom 60 volunteered earlier this year to refurbish the Lawrencetown Beach House after what they referred to as years of neglect.

“The beach house here at Lawrencetown has been neglected for the last five years,” said volunteer John Fluke in June.

“We decided to take it upon ourselvesm, since the government wasn’t doing anything, to paint the shed.” Tweet This

Using paint, tools and cleaning supplies, the volunteers were determined to spruce up what has been referred to in recent years as “an eyesore.”

At the time, volunteers had urged the province to commit to creating a new facility for the Lawrencetown Beach and it looks like they will get their wish.

Substantial completion of the project “must be achieved by March 20, 2020,” states the RFQ and all work must be completed by March 31, 2020.

The RFQ is set to close Jan. 24.