‘It’s part of our heart and soul’: Volunteers refurbish Lawrencetown Beach House

If the result you want isn’t coming fast enough, perhaps take the matter into your own hands.
That’s the way a group of passionate volunteers felt about a lack of action in refurbishing the beach house at Lawrencetown Beach.
“The beach house here at Lawrencetown has been neglected for the last five years,” explained John Fluke. “We decided to take it upon ourselves since the government wasn’t doing anything to paint the shed.”
Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, about 60 people took to the aging building with paint, tools and cleaning supplies, determined to spruce up what has been referred to in recent years as “an eyesore.”
“It’s been an embarrassment for the last couple of years,” explained Vic Ruzgys.
Ruzgys helped organize the volunteer efforts, which started as many do these days: via a social media plea.
It wasn’t long before it became clear they would have the help they needed to make the job a reality.
He believes the reason is simple; people love Lawrencetown and feel the beach has given them much more than they’ve put into it.
“It’s more than just a provincial park for us, it’s something special.”
“We want it known that this should be a priority.”
