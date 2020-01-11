Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Friday, January 10, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2020 3:02 am

VICTORIA – Brayden Tracey scored 1:46 into overtime as the Victoria Royals edged the Portland Winterhawks 2-1 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Keanu Derungs scored for the Royals (23-13-2) in regulation time.

Shane Farkas made 42 saves for the win.

Reece Newkirk scored for the Winterhawks (28-6-5) as Joel Hofer turned away 29 shots for Portland.

Victoria went 0 for 3 on the power play and Portland was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

RAIDERS 2 COUGARS 1 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Matthew Culling put away the winner 3:34 into overtime as the Raiders slipped past Prince George.

Story continues below advertisement

Ilya Usau had the other goal for Prince Albert (22-14-6).

Jonny Hooker scored for the Cougars (10-22-7).

BLADES 2 OIL KINGS 1 (SO)

SASKATOON — Riley McKay and Colton Dach scored in the shootout as the Blades eked out a win over Edmonton.

Chase Wouters also scored for Saskatoon (20-17-3).

Dylan Guenther scored for the Oil Kings (28-7-8). He also scored in the shootout for Edmonton.

WHEAT KINGS 2 REBELS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Marcus Sekundiak’s goal at the 11:01 mark of the third period was the winner as the Wheat Kings topped Red Deer.

Luka Burzan chipped in for Brandon (21-17-3).

Dallon Melin replied for the Rebels (14-22-4).

HURRICANES 4 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Alex Cotton scored the game-winning goal 12:11 into the third period as Lethbridge doubled the Hitmen.

Story continues below advertisement

Noah Boyko, Dino Kambeitz and Oliver Okuliar rounded out the attack for the Hurricanes (24-10-7).

Josh Prokop and Riley Stotts scored for Calgary (20-13-5).

TIGERS 5 WARRIORS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brett Kemp scored twice, including the third-period winner, as the Tigers subdued Moose Jaw.

Caleb Willms, Cole Sillinger and Daniel Baker also found the back of the net for Medicine Hat (27-12-2).

Logan Doust and Owen Hardy scored for the Warriors (11-24-2).

BLAZERS 4 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the Kelowna Rockets 4-1.

Libor Zabransky and Brodi Stuart also scored for the Blazers (25-11-3).

Matthew Wedman scored for the Rockets (21-16-3).

CHIEFS 3 GIANTS 1

SPOKANE, WA — Michael King, Eli Zummaxck and Jack Finley all found the net as Spokane (21-13-5) downed Vancouver 3-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Tristen Nielson got the lone goal for the Giants (17-17-4).

THUNDERBIRDS 8 AMERICANS 5

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jared Davidson scored twice as the Thunderbirds beat the Tri-City Americans 8-5.

Conner Bruggen-Cate also got two goals for Seattle (16-20-3), the others coming from Mekai Sanders, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Conner Roulette and Andrej Kukuca.

Marc Lajoie, Connor Bouchard, Blake Stevenson and Sasha Mutala (2 goals) scored for the Americans (13-19-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
