‘He cried with me’: Ontario man who lost son, wife in Iran plane crash meets with Justin Trudeau

Overcome with grief, Shahin Moghaddam says he is somewhat comforted by the meeting he had with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

Just three days after learning his wife, 39-year-old Shakiba Feghahati, and his son, 10-year-old Rosstin Moghaddam, were killed in the Ukrainian Airlines disaster, the Nobleton, Ont., man met with Trudeau in a meeting arranged for victims’ families at a hotel in Richmond Hill.

Moghaddam told Global News that Rosstin, a Grade 4 student at Beynon Fields public school in Richmond Hill, always said he wanted to be Justin Trudeau when he grew up. He said the prime minister asked him about his son’s career aspirations.

“I told him the same thing. He cried with me. He’s such a great man. I don’t know anything about his politics, but personally, he’s a great man,” Moghanddam said as tears streamed down his face, adding he thinks that Rosstin was watching from heaven today.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s so supportive emotionally and it’s almost everything for me.”

Moghaddam said he last saw his wife and son on Dec. 10 when they left for Iran. He said it was their first trip home since the family came to Canada for a better life seven years ago.

“I came with empty pockets. We used our knowledge. We worked to build such an amazing country. We were useful Canadians,” Moghaddam said.

Moghaddam, a computer science engineer who went back to George Brown College for construction management, said he decided to stay home to continue working at the family business, Shawn Smithery & Forging Inc. — a metal fabrication company the couple started together.

“She insisted for me to come and I just said, ‘I want to stay and to continue work and pay the bills coming in,'” explained Moghaddam.

His wife and son spent the month visiting with loved ones back home and sent back pictures of their adventures with grandparents, uncles, and aunts.

“Every day I had a conversation with her. And I was talking with them right before they boarded the plane. It was a brand new plane — such a disaster,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Moghaddam said Rosstin spoke four languages, loved swimming, played the piano and was a Taekwondo champion.

He called his wife an angel who had a Bachelor’s in economics degree and went to York University when she came to Toronto to get a certificate in public administration.

“She was everything to me. I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye,” Moghaddam said.

After a memorial for his wife and son in Toronto on the weekend, he said he plans to go back to Iran on Sunday via Istanbul, Turkey. However, he said he is still unsure whether he will fly or drive to Tehran from there.

This is the last time Shahin Moghaddam would ever see his wife 39-year-old Shakiba Feghahati and their 10-year-old son Rosstin Moghaddam one month ago. Shakiba and Rosstin were taking their first trip back to Iran to visit family since moving to Canada 7 years ago #Flight752 pic.twitter.com/sO98xaf5x4 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Shahin Maghaddam cried during much of the interview with me today. I asked him what did your son want to do? He said “He wanted to be Justin Trudeau”. Today, Shahin met the prime minister and told him the same thing when @JustinTrudeau asked about his son. He says they both cried pic.twitter.com/3mphZvSiEc — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 10, 2020

The raw video … More than six minutes into my interview with Shahin Moghaddam, after telling me his son spoke four languages, was a taekwondo champion, loved to swim swim and play the piano, I asked him if he knew what Rosstin wanted to do with his life. It was quite a moment pic.twitter.com/fsJt31pxH7 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement