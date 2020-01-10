Vancouver police appeal for video in suspected abduction attempt of 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have renewed their appeal for information about a suspect in an attempted child abduction on Tuesday.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school shortly before 3:30 p.m. near East 50th Avenue and Fraser Street when she was approached by a red minivan.

Investigators say a man got out of the van and asked the girl if she wanted to go with him. The girl ran back to school and was unharmed.

On Friday, police said they are hoping for dash cam video from anyone who was in an area bordered by St. Georges Street, Prince Albert Street, 49th Avenue and 51st Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are looking for an older, red Dodge Caravan or Dodge Grand Caravan with a model year between 2001 and 2007.

Police released pictures of what may be the minivan involved in the incident, which had tinted windows and a red work ladder on the roof, on Wednesday.

Investigators say the vehicle in the photos was seen in the area around the time of the reported incident and they would like to speak to the driver.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-50s. Police say he was about five-foot-10 with a medium build, pale complexion, white hair, facial hair and yellow teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.