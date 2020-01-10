Kitchener Rangers add defenceman in deadline day deal

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in three days, the Kitchener Rangers have made a deal as they shore up the team for the stretch run.

On Friday, the team announced it had acquired defenceman Holden Wale from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers add Serron Noel in deal with Oshawa Generals

In exchange, the Rangers have given up their eighth-round pick in 2020 and a fifth-round pick in 2022 as well as Ottawa’s third-round pick in 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Holden to the Rangers. His skating and puck-moving ability will be a welcome addition to our team and a player that can fit nicely with our style of play,” Rangers interim coach and general manager Mike McKenzie stated.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers extend point streak with 2-1 win over Guelph Storm

Wale, who is from nearby Brantford, has recorded seven goals and 25 assists in 139 games with Sault Ste. Marie.

Story continues below advertisement

This deal follows on the heels of a deal on Wednesday with the Oshawa Generals for right winger Serron Noel.