World

Mourners at Kyiv international airport honour Flight 752 crash victims

By Crystal Goomansingh Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 5:11 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 5:14 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Iran plane crash: Flowers, candles left at memorial in Ukraine airport for victims

Candles, flowers, and pictures — the memorial to the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 grows as more people arrive in Kyiv.

The scent of flowers is powerful, as is the level of pain on display.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Iranian missile likely brought down plane, killing dozens of Canadians

Wave after wave of people stop and look, some of them crying and hugging, some leaving flowers.

Thousands gathered in Toronto, across Canada to mourn Iran plane crash victims

Others appear to stand in shock, or maybe just in silent tribute.

Vladislav-Sultan Belzhanov said for him, it’s shock.

His school friend, a 24 year-old, was killed when the plane went down in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials have said it appears that the plane was shot done by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

That, however, was again refuted by Iranian officials.

READ MORE: Canada has received 2 visas from Iran amid push for plane crash access: Champagne

Belzhanov said he found out about the tragedy when he woke up and turned on the TV.

Standing at the memorial for a long time, he described his friend as having a big, kind heart.

 

Vladislav-Sultan Belzhanov said his friend, shown in this photo, was killed in the Iran plane crash.
Vladislav-Sultan Belzhanov said his friend, shown in this photo, was killed in the Iran plane crash. Global News

The memorial sits between the front doors of the Kyiv Boryspil International Airport and the arrival doors.

Many, if not all, of the 176 people who were on the flight would have walked by the place where roses, carnations, and at least one teddy bear now sit.

Iran plane crash: Canada joins investigation amid reports evidence was removed from crash site
Iran plane crash: Canada joins investigation amid reports evidence was removed from crash site

READ MORE: Iran plane crash: Here’s what we know about the victims who lived in Canada

Ukraine officials, meanwhile, are at the crash site in Shahedshahr, just outside Tehran.

“Our experts are working on the site and they have access to the debris, and so far we are happy with our cooperation with the Iranian side and we hope that it continues so,” said Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

“It is now a difficult territory, militarized like the whole world currently, but we hope for our cooperation to continue like this — calmly and with cooperation.”

As for when the Canadian team will arrive at the crash site, that is not known at this point.

Of the 176 passengers and crew on board, 63 passengers were Canadian.

A memorial for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight 735 is shown at the airport in Kyiv.
A memorial for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight 735 is shown at the airport in Kyiv. Global News
