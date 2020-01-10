Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

At least 14 killed in explosion at Pakistan mosque

By Abdul Satar The Associated Press
Posted January 10, 2020 12:37 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 12:39 pm
Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13, say police
WATCH ABOVE: Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13, say police

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in southwest Pakistan during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and at least 13 civilians, police said.

The bombing wounded another 20 worshippers in the city of Quetta, the capital of the restive Baluchistan province, said the city’s police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema.

READ MORE: Pakistan begins issuing health cards for trans people

Several of the wounded were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further.

The slain police officer was the likely target of the attack, but authorities were still investigating, said a second police official, Mohammad Ajmal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Baluchistan’s chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack. In a statement, Pakistan’s military said soldiers were at the scene of the attack to assist civil authorities.

Story continues below advertisement
Pakistani police officer stands guard at the site of bomb explosion in a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Pakistani police officer stands guard at the site of bomb explosion in a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

Last May, a bombing at a mosque in Quetta killed two people, including the prayer leader, and wounded 28 worshipers. In August, a powerful bomb exploded inside a mosque on Quetta’s outskirts during Friday prayers.

READ MORE: Human rights experts call on Pakistan to clear scholar of blasphemy, lift death sentence

A number of militant groups operate in Baluchistan province. Some are Sunni militant groups who have in the past targeted the country’s minority Shiite Muslims. There’s also a secessionist group known as the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which has waged a low-level insurgency there for years. The secessionists are demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.

Pakistan’s government claims it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The violent attacks have rarely involved Afghanistan’s Taliban, whose leadership is believed to have a presence in Quetta. Baluchistan shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.

‘We are not going to stop’: Protesters on India’s citizenship law
‘We are not going to stop’: Protesters on India’s citizenship law
© 2020 The Canadian Press
PakistantalibanHizbul AhrarHizbul Ahrar pakistan mosque explosionmosque attack pakistanpakistan mosque explosionquetta mosque explosion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.