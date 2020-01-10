Menu

World

Articles of impeachment against Trump will be sent to Senate next week: Pelosi

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 10, 2020 12:05 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 12:06 pm
Pelosi says Democrats need to see Senate plans for trial before sending articles of impeachment
WATCH: Pelosi says Democrats need to see Senate plans for trial before sending articles of impeachment (Jan. 9)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that she will advance legislation next week that would formally trigger a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Impeachment articles will be sent to the Senate ‘soon,’ Nancy Pelosi says

The House on Dec. 18 passed two articles of impeachment against the Republican president.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the (House) floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

