Man killed in hit-and-run north of Sharbot Lake: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ontario Provincial Police say officers are currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run just north of Sharbot Lake.

According to police, 64-year-old Wayne Kimberley was walking on the north shoulder of Highway 7 around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 10.

OPP found Kimberley on the side of the road suffering from life-threatening injuries. Although he was transported to hospital by ambulance, Kimberley later died of his injuries.

Highway 7 is still closed between Highway 38 and Highway 509 while OPP investigate. Detours are currently in place.

Highway 7 is closed between Highway 38 and Highway 509 due to the fatal collision. Google Maps

Sharbot Lake OPP say they are still looking to identify the vehicle involved.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sharbot Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122.