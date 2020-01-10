‘Possibility for flooding’ this weekend: Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority

Send this page to someone via email

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has issued a floodwatch, saying there’s a “possibility for flooding” in low-lying areas of the watershed due to the expected weekend rainfall and melting snow pack.

A “significant weather system” is forecast across the watershed beginning Friday and extending into Sunday, according to the local conservation authority.

Strong winds, heavy rain and periods of freezing rain are expected. Rainfall amounts are forecast to range from 25 to 65 millimetres, with the heaviest rainfall occurring on Saturday, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority says.

The local conservation authority says widespread rain, warmer temperatures and associated snow-melt, paired with frozen ground conditions will result in higher than normal water levels and flows in rivers and streams.

The combination of slippery, unstable banks and cold water temperatures will create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other bodies of water, specifically in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.

“Extreme caution should be exercised around all water bodies,” the conservation authority says. “Children and pets should be kept away from all watercourses.”

Right now, the flood watch is in effect until Monday.

Environment Canada has said that travel will be affected through southern Ontario on Saturday and into Sunday as a result of the predicted storm.

