Crime

Belleville woman accused of sexually assaulting minors drops lawyer, doesn’t show up for court date

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 11:47 am
Updated January 10, 2020 11:50 am
Sandra Forcier has been charged with two counts of sexual assault involving minors.
Sandra Forcier has been charged with two counts of sexual assault involving minors. Sandra Forcier / Facebook

A Belleville woman accused of sexually assaulting two underage boys did not show up to a scheduled court date on Friday.

Sandra Forcier was charged by Belleville police on Jan. 31, 2019 in relation to two victims of reported historic sexual assaults.

READ MORE: Belleville woman charged with sexual exploitation worked at Children’s Aid at time of alleged offences

According to a Global News investigation, Forcier was working as a supervisor at a Highland Shores Children’s Aid group home at the time of the alleged offences, in 2012 and 2013.

Forcier recently chose to represent herself, according to her former lawyer, Edward Kafka.

She was set to appear in a Belleville court on Friday to set a date for trial but never showed up.

The Justice of the Peace issued a bench warrant with discretion, saying she was absolutely required to appear in court on Jan. 29, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Woman charged with sexual exploitation worked at Children’s Aid at time of alleged offences
Woman charged with sexual exploitation worked at Children’s Aid at time of alleged offences

Kafka told Global News that despite no longer being under her employ, he will personally be assuring that Forcier shows up to her next court date.

