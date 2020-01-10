Drake and Future team up for new single ‘Life Is Good’

Send this page to someone via email

With the help of Toronto’s very own Drake, fellow rapper Future has just released a brand-new single called Life Is Good.

It’s the third time in their careers that the musicians have collaborated, following the 2015 mixtape What a Time to Be Alive and the much-loved track Blue Tint from Drake’s 2018 Scorpion album.

This time around, however, Future takes charge on the four-minute, 30-second song with his trademark heavily autotuned vocals.

Along with the single, the duo dropped a lighthearted music video, which was directed by Canadian filmmaker Director X, who is best known for directing Superfly (2018).

Throughout the video, Future, 36, and Drake, 33, both tackle and enjoy the daily grind of various day jobs together.

Story continues below advertisement

They are seen working as garbage collectors, retail workers, mechanics and bakers, among other professions.

Following the song’s release, many of the rappers’ fans took to social media to share their excitement.

Some eagle-eyed viewers even noticed cameos from not only 21 Savage, but Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It and Big Bank Black.

Here’s what some fans had to say about Life Is Good via Twitter:

Drake and Future gon have me doing this dance at every party 😂 pic.twitter.com/HhosFQP0kg — EARTHDAKiD🌎🦋 (@earthdakid) January 10, 2020

that new future and drake go hard — xtain🧘🏾‍♂️ (@xtainofficial) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

When Drake and Future link it’s an instant banger 🔥 — Austin Claypool (@AustinClaypool7) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Drake and Future making another hit with Life is Good pic.twitter.com/JX3CtiFTA3 — parkulator ➐ (@ParkerWRyan) January 10, 2020

Life Is Good is now available through all major streaming platforms.