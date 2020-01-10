Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drake and Future team up for new single ‘Life Is Good’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 12:32 pm
WATCH: Official music video for Future's 'Life Is Good,' ft. Drake

With the help of Toronto’s very own Drake, fellow rapper Future has just released a brand-new single called Life Is Good.

It’s the third time in their careers that the musicians have collaborated, following the 2015 mixtape What a Time to Be Alive and the much-loved track Blue Tint from Drake’s 2018 Scorpion album.

This time around, however, Future takes charge on the four-minute, 30-second song with his trademark heavily autotuned vocals.

Along with the single, the duo dropped a lighthearted music video, which was directed by Canadian filmmaker Director X, who is best known for directing Superfly (2018).

View this post on Instagram

#lifeisgood

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

Throughout the video, Future, 36, and Drake, 33, both tackle and enjoy the daily grind of various day jobs together.

Story continues below advertisement

They are seen working as garbage collectors, retail workers, mechanics and bakers, among other professions.

READ MORE: Halsey plots North American ‘Manic’ tour, 1 Canadian date

Following the song’s release, many of the rappers’ fans took to social media to share their excitement.

Some eagle-eyed viewers even noticed cameos from not only 21 Savage, but Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It and Big Bank Black.

Here’s what some fans had to say about Life Is Good via Twitter:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Life Is Good is now available through all major streaming platforms.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrakeFuture21 savageDirector X“Life Is Good"drake futureLil YachtyDrake 2020Drake Future collabDrake Life Is GoodFuture Life Is GoodFuture rapper
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.