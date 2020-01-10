Delivery driver, bystander pursue Peterborough man who allegedly stole items from vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges after items, including bank cards and a cellphone, were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a convenience store on Thursday morning.

Police say a man stopped at a Hunter Street East convenience store around 6:45 a.m. to ask for directions regarding a delivery he was making. He continued on until police say he discovered items, including a wallet, cellphone and banking cards, were missing from the vehicle.

The driver returned to the store, where he claims he saw a male suspect who began running, police say. The man and a bystander reportedly began chasing the suspect.

According to police, the bystander eventually apprehended the suspect.

Officers arrived at the scene, and during their investigation, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of the man’s bank card.

Stephen Jan Schoenmaker, 35, of Murray Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court later Thursday in Peterborough.

