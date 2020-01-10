Man hacks girlfriend’s favourite Disney movie for epic proposal

Send this page to someone via email

One man used the magic of Disney to make a creative marriage proposal.

On Dec. 30 last year, Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler and his now-fiancée, Sthuthi David, had their friends and family gather at a movie theatre to watch her favourite flick, Sleeping Beauty.

Little did David know that her favourite film would become the backdrop to one of the most special days of her life.

In video footage of the heartwarming moment shared by Loechler on YouTube and Instagram, the two can be seen sitting in the theatre watching the movie.

Suddenly, the scene changes, and characters Prince Phillip and Princess Aurora take on attributes of Loechler and David. They share a few confused glances before the prince collects a ring box from his pocket.

As if thrown from the screen, Loechler catches a ring box and gets down on one knee in front of David to propose.

“It’s not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart, so I just want to take my time and savour this moment,” he says in the video.

David looks back and forth from the screen to her boyfriend. When she realizes what’s happening, she says: “Oh my god!”

Prince Phillip’s watch ticks in the movie, and Loechler turns to the screen, saying: “Hey, do you mind? This is kind of a big moment.”

It becomes apparent at this point that David had no idea they were surrounded by their loved ones.

She turns around to look at the crowd and says “these poor people” before realizing the audience is full of their friends and family.

“I don’t even know what to say. I hope you do,” he continues. “I love you with all my heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves. She’s a cardiologist.”

“Will you live happily ever after with me?” he asks, to which David responds with an enthusiastic: “Yes!”

On screen, fairies from the iconic Disney film clap and fireworks are set off in the background and the theatre erupts in cheers.

The edited film finished off with the closing of the Sleeping Beauty book, with a look at the final page, which reads: “And they lived happily ever after.”

Showing off Loechler’s sense of humour, another film begins, this time playing the version filmed in case she had said no.

“Uh, Riley, can we kill it? She said yes,” Loechler says to the man running the movie.

The last slide shows a photo of the couple standing outside the movie theatre. Its sign reads: “Congratulations Sthuthi & Lee.”

And they (hopefully) lived happily ever after.

