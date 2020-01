Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Traffic was disrupted in Surrey Thursday evening as officers responded to a police incident in Johnson Heights.

About a dozen police vehicles and at least one ambulance could be seen in the area of 96 Avenue and 148 Street.

Traffic was closed from Green Timbers Way to 150 Street on 96 Avenue while police investigated.

Surrey RCMP has yet to comment on the incident.

Story continues below advertisement