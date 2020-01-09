Boil water advisory partially lifted in east-end Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water advisory issued Wednesday for the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles has been lifted there but remains in place for Montréal-Est.

City officials say water samples came back clear for Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. Samples for Montréal-Est are still being analyzed.

The advisory is effect in the city’s industrial sector, in the area between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, Cherrier Street, Marien Boulevard and du Golf Boulevard.

On Wednesday, officials said the advisory was preventative. It was put in place following a drop in water pressure and service interruptions as work was being carried out on the network.

Residents in the affected areas must continue to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

As per city guidelines, boiled or bottled water should be used for the following:

Drinking or preparing beverages

Preparing baby food and bottles for infants

Washing and preparing food that won’t be cooked or don’t require long cooking times (canned soup, desserts, etc.)

Making ice cubes

Brushing your teeth, rinsing your mouth

Unboiled tap water can be used for the following:

Washing the dishes, provided hot water is used and dishes are promptly and thoroughly dried.

Bathing or showering (young children should be closely watched to ensure water doesn’t go in their mouth; city guidelines suggest using a washcloth to bathe them instead)

Doing laundry

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

The city says anyone with questions regarding the advisory can call the city’s 311 line or Info-Santé at 514 521-2100 if the query is health-related.

