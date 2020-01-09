Edmonton school bus crash sends child to hospital with minor injuries

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon, sending one child to hospital.

Police said the child was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons while another child also suffered minor injuries. That child was treated at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. on 127 Street. Police did not say exactly where the crash occurred but that it has prompted the closure of 127 Street between Yellowhead Trail and 118 Avenue.

The Edmonton Public School Board later confirmed the bus involved was being used by the school division and that the crash occurred at 127 Street and 122 Avenue.

“The route is expected to be closed for the next several hours,” police said in an email.

“Road conditions are believed to have contributed to this collision.” Tweet This

According to police, there were about 20 children on the school bus at the time.

“A second school bus is currently being deployed to take the children home safely,” police said.

In an email to Global News, the EPSB said the bus involved in the collision was a “Cunningham bus carrying students from Calder School.”

“We take the safety of our students, both at school and on the bus, very seriously,” the school board said. “The parents of the children involved are being contacted directly.

“We want to thank the emergency personnel who responded to the accident and supported our students this afternoon. We will continue to work with the Edmonton Police Service and Cunningham as the investigation continues.”