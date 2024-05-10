Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash on Highway 97 near Peachland kills 1

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
A closeup of police lights at night. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing light. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 97 has claimed one life, RCMP say.

The fatal single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 97, in the south end of Peachland, B.C., shortly after 1:30 p.m., immediately bringing traffic to a standstill.

Click to play video: 'Highway 97: More blasting closures near Summerland'
Highway 97: More blasting closures near Summerland
Trending Now

“This is an active investigation and details of the individual’s personal information like name, gender and age nor any other information will be released at this time to provide some privacy to the family,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

While the highway was closed, traffic was routed through the 201 Forest Service Road.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices