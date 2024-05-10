Crash on Highway 97 near Peachland kills 1

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 97 has claimed one life, RCMP say.

The fatal single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 97, in the south end of Peachland, B.C., shortly after 1:30 p.m., immediately bringing traffic to a standstill.

0:42 Highway 97: More blasting closures near Summerland

“This is an active investigation and details of the individual’s personal information like name, gender and age nor any other information will be released at this time to provide some privacy to the family,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

While the highway was closed, traffic was routed through the 201 Forest Service Road.