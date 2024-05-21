Winnipeg Transit Plus revamps booking method to increase efficiency

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit hopes to increase the efficiency and accessibility of its Plus service, thanks to a new booking method that kicks off next month.

Starting June 18, customers who use Winnipeg Transit Plus — which provides door-to-door transportation for Winnipeggers who can’t use the city’s main transit system due to a physical disability — will be able to take advantage of the new and improved system.

Exciting changes are coming to #WPGTransit Plus. On Tuesday, June 18, we're launching a new trip-booking system, which includes an automated phone service with voice response technology. Our smartphone and web app will follow on July 9. Learn more: https://t.co/G3637L5n4I pic.twitter.com/NNGpHj3ZCF — Winnipeg Transit (@winnipegtransit) May 21, 2024

An automated phone service with voice-response technology, as well as a smartphone and web app, will be part of the new initiative, which will also include e-cash payments and allow Transit Plus users to hook their credit or debit cards up directly to the app.

“Winnipeg Transit Plus customers have been asking for a more accessible and reliable service and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” said mayor Scott Gillingham in a statement Tuesday.

“These improvements will significantly enhance the experience for users, by removing barriers and increasing efficiency.”

City officials say the new methods will help the transit service plan trips more efficiently and allow for more trip requests.