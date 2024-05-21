Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg Transit Plus revamps booking method to increase efficiency

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Transit Plus vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit Plus vehicle. Winnipeg Transit
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Transit hopes to increase the efficiency and accessibility of its Plus service, thanks to a new booking method that kicks off next month.

Starting June 18, customers who use Winnipeg Transit Plus — which provides door-to-door transportation for Winnipeggers who can’t use the city’s main transit system due to a physical disability — will be able to take advantage of the new and improved system.

Story continues below advertisement

An automated phone service with voice-response technology, as well as a smartphone and web app, will be part of the new initiative, which will also include e-cash payments and allow Transit Plus users to hook their credit or debit cards up directly to the app.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Winnipeg Transit Plus customers have been asking for a more accessible and reliable service and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” said mayor Scott Gillingham in a statement Tuesday.

Trending Now

“These improvements will significantly enhance the experience for users, by removing barriers and increasing efficiency.”

City officials say the new methods will help the transit service plan trips more efficiently and allow for more trip requests.

Click to play video: 'Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe'
Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices