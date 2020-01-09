Winnipeg Jets make 3 moves ahead of road trip finale

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy day on the transaction wire for the Winnipeg Jets as they prepared to close out their four-game road trip.

The Jets activated defenceman Dmitry Kulikov from injured reserve, placed forward Logan Shaw on waivers, and reassigned forward David Gustafsson to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have activated D – Dmitry Kulikov from injured reserve and placed F – Logan Shaw on waivers. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 9, 2020

Kulikov missed their past 18 games with an upper-body injury and is expected to return to the lineup later on Thursday. The 29-year-old Kulikov notched one goal and three assists in 25 games prior to getting injured in a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 29.

One of either Sami Niku or Anthony Bitetto will likely come out of the lineup for Kulikov, and according to head coach Paul Maurice that will be a game time decision.

To make room for Kulikov on their 23-man roster, Shaw was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassigning him to the Moose. The Jets opted to return Shaw, and keep Jansen Harkins who was just recently called up.

“I liked the way Jansen’s been playing,” Maurice told reporters in Boston. “But I didn’t think he deserved to go down.”

The 27-year-old Shaw scored twice with one assist in 25 games for the Jets. He led the Moose in goals last season and had three tallies with two assists in eight AHL games prior to his recall back in late October.

Gustafsson was assigned to the Moose after he played for Sweden at the recent World Junior Championships. He had one goal and three assists in seven tournament games.

The 19-year-old started the season with the Jets and scored one goal in 22 games before he was loaned out to the Swedish National Junior Team. He suffered a minor injury at the annual Christmas tournament in the bronze medal game. Gustafsson was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

🎥 Head Coach Paul Maurice ahead of tonight's matchup with the Boston Bruins. #WPGvsBOS pic.twitter.com/iRUMLByNuQ — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 9, 2020

The Jets wrap up a four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.