2 charged after officers seize stolen pickup truck, cocaine: South Bruce OPP

Two people have been charged after officers seized cocaine and a stolen pickup truck worth more than $20,000 on Thursday in Bruce Township, Ont., OPP say.

Police say they executed the search warrant at a property along Sunset Drive.

Bradley Doherty, 35, from Kincardine, Ont., was subsequently charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance, fraud, failure to comply with a recognizance, failure to surrender a suspended licence, use of unauthorized licence plates and driving with a speed measuring device.

Doherty was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing, officers say.

Pauline Shearer, 39, from Kincardine, Ont., was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of licence plates, driving with a speed measuring device, breaking and entering, two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, two counts of trafficking a firearm, possession of a weapon for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, providing a false statement regarding a firearm, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Shearer was also held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing, according to officers.

South Bruce OPP says anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

