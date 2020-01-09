Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after officers seize stolen pickup truck, cocaine: South Bruce OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 5:51 pm
Police say they executed a search warrant at a property along Sunset Drive in Bruce Township, Ont.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a property along Sunset Drive in Bruce Township, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people have been charged after officers seized cocaine and a stolen pickup truck worth more than $20,000 on Thursday in Bruce Township, Ont., OPP say.

Police say they executed the search warrant at a property along Sunset Drive.

Bradley Doherty, 35, from Kincardine, Ont., was subsequently charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance, fraud, failure to comply with a recognizance, failure to surrender a suspended licence, use of unauthorized licence plates and driving with a speed measuring device.

Doherty was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing, officers say.

READ MORE: South Bruce OPP investigate fatal collision in Arran Township, Ont.

Pauline Shearer, 39, from Kincardine, Ont., was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of licence plates, driving with a speed measuring device, breaking and entering, two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, two counts of trafficking a firearm, possession of a weapon for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, providing a false statement regarding a firearm, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

Shearer was also held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing, according to officers.

South Bruce OPP says anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP investigating deaths of 2 people in Town of Collingwood as homicide
OPP investigating deaths of 2 people in Town of Collingwood as homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Bruce OPPKincardineBruce TownshipBruce Township cocaine seizedBruce Township search warrantBruce Township stolen vehicleSouth Bruce OPP search warrant
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.