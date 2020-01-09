Menu

train car collision

Senior escapes serious injury after Amtrak passenger train collides with car in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 5:05 pm
An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution after a train struck his car in Vancouver on Thursday. .
An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution after a train struck his car in Vancouver on Thursday.

An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after an Amtrak passenger train collided with his car in Vancouver on Thursday.

Vancouver police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., near Kaslo Street and Grandview Highway.

According to police, the man’s vehicle was driving over the crossing when the collision occurred.

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks as the train was arriving.

There are crossing arms at the junction.

Global News has requested comment from Amtrak.

