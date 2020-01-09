Senior escapes serious injury after Amtrak passenger train collides with car in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after an Amtrak passenger train collided with his car in Vancouver on Thursday.

Vancouver police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., near Kaslo Street and Grandview Highway.

According to police, the man’s vehicle was driving over the crossing when the collision occurred.

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks as the train was arriving.

There are crossing arms at the junction.

Global News has requested comment from Amtrak.

1:27 Investigators digging into cause of deadly Amtrak train collision in South Carolina Investigators digging into cause of deadly Amtrak train collision in South Carolina

Story continues below advertisement