Saint John, N.B. appears on Vacay.ca ’20 Best Places to Travel in Canada for 2020’ list

Saint John, N.B., has come in at number 10 on a national publication’s “20 Best Places to Travel in Canada for 2020” list.

Vacay.ca published the list on Wednesday, citing an environmental focus in its selection process.

Adrian Brijbassi said the green focus reflects that climate change was a big topic in the 2019 federal election campaign. “It’s changing consumers’ habits of how they not only purchase goods but how they make their travel decisions.

“The Vacay.ca 20 Best Places to Travel in Canada for 2020 endeavours to spotlight destinations that are at the forefront of environmental progress while remaining exciting places to visit with quality attractions, innovative enterprises, nature-filled activities, and outstanding accommodations,” the website states.

Saint John placed higher than destinations like Quebec City and Ontario’s Niagara Region in part due to several of the New Brunswick city’s green offerings, among them restaurants with a farm-to-table focus, sustainable aquaculture (with a nod to caviar maker Acadian Sturgeon), and the city’s “easy-to-walk” nature.

The city’s mayor, Don Darling, says the placement is a sign of a good year ahead for Saint John.

“I think to be on the list with such iconic destinations across the country is pretty amazing,” Darling says.

“We’ve got an incredible city here that a lot of folks have visited and I hope this translates into a lot more visitors this year.”

Other cities in Atlantic Canada that made the list include Newfoundland and Labrador’s Fogo Island at number six, Cape Breton Highlands, N.S. at number 17 and Charlottetown, P.E.I., coming in at number 19.

Banff, Alta., took the top spot. The year 2020 marks 135 years since the national park’s founding.